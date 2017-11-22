Arizona wildlife officials seek help in elk poaching case

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
(Source: National Park Service) (Source: National Park Service)
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) -

Arizona wildlife officials say they're looking for poachers who killed a female elk on the Mogollon Rim.

The Arizona Game and Fish department said Monday the elk was found near a closed forest road about 10 miles north of Strawberry. They believe it was killed on Nov. 10 or 11.

The same poachers are suspected of illegally killing a non-game bird at about the same time.

[RELATED: AZGFD: Reward offered for information on elk poaching]

There was no open elk season at the time.

Wildlife officer Garrett Fabian says in a statement that they're hoping someone remembers seeing someone camping along Forest Road 308H and can help identify them.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Critter Corner]

Fish and Wildlife officials collected bloody fingerprints on litter at the scene and collected possible DNA evidence. They are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Critter Corner: Animal NewsMore>>

  • Hundreds of homeless pets celebrate a 'furry friends-giving'

    Hundreds of homeless pets celebrate a 'furry friends-giving'

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 4:30 PM EST2017-11-22 21:30:29 GMT
    (Source: AZ Humane Society)(Source: AZ Humane Society)

    The Arizona Humane Society’s pets got a special Thanksgiving treat Wednesday as they celebrated a "Furry Friends-giving." The folks at Bashas' generously donated enough turkey, green beans and pumpkin to feed nearly 600 dogs! 

    More >

    The Arizona Humane Society’s pets got a special Thanksgiving treat Wednesday as they celebrated a "Furry Friends-giving." The folks at Bashas' generously donated enough turkey, green beans and pumpkin to feed nearly 600 dogs! 

    More >

  • Arizona wildlife officials seek help in elk poaching case

    Arizona wildlife officials seek help in elk poaching case

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 9:46 AM EST2017-11-22 14:46:32 GMT
    (Source: National Park Service)(Source: National Park Service)

    Arizona wildlife officials say they're looking for poachers who killed a female elk on the Mogollon Rim. 

    More >

    Arizona wildlife officials say they're looking for poachers who killed a female elk on the Mogollon Rim. 

    More >

  • Pet of the week: King

    Pet of the week: King

    Monday, November 20 2017 2:43 PM EST2017-11-20 19:43:29 GMT
    King (Source: Arizona Humane Society)King (Source: Arizona Humane Society)

    It takes somebody both strong and compassionate to be a worthy king, and this 3-year-old American Bulldog mix more than meets that description. 

    More >

    It takes somebody both strong and compassionate to be a worthy king, and this 3-year-old American Bulldog mix more than meets that description. 

    More >
    •   