Arizona wildlife officials seek help in elk poaching case

Arizona wildlife officials say they're looking for poachers who killed a female elk on the Mogollon Rim.

The Arizona Game and Fish department said Monday the elk was found near a closed forest road about 10 miles north of Strawberry. They believe it was killed on Nov. 10 or 11.

The same poachers are suspected of illegally killing a non-game bird at about the same time.

There was no open elk season at the time.

Wildlife officer Garrett Fabian says in a statement that they're hoping someone remembers seeing someone camping along Forest Road 308H and can help identify them.

Fish and Wildlife officials collected bloody fingerprints on litter at the scene and collected possible DNA evidence. They are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

