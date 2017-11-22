Northern Arizona's Souers to remain as head coach

Northern Arizona has reversed course after announcing two months ago that head football coach Jerome Souers was leaving. (Source: NAU)

Northern Arizona has reversed course after announcing two months ago that head football coach Jerome Souers was leaving.

The university now says Souers will continue as head coach of the Lumberjacks to "ensure stability" for the football program.

[RELATED: Northern Arizona's Souers stepping down after 2017 season]

University President Rita Cheng says stability is vital as the school begins a search for a new athletic director.

In September, the school said this would be Souers' last season.

[SPECIAL SECTION: College sports]

The 59-year-old is in his 20th season coaching the team.

He is the winningest coach in Big Sky Conference history with 112 wins and he has coached 84 FCS All-Americans.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.