Record heat expected for Thanksgiving across Arizona

Very warm temperatures are in the forecast across Arizona for the remainder of the holiday week and weekend as high pressure stays situated over the region.

This ridge will be at its strongest on Thanksgiving, potentially breaking daytime high temperature records for many Arizona communities that afternoon.

Temperatures will come down a couple of degrees through the weekend, but forecast models indicate a stronger trough from the northwest will allow a greater cool down by next Tuesday, along with breezy winds. This system does not look to bring any rain to Arizona at this time.

Look for generally sunny skies with periods of high clouds Wednesday through the weekend. The forecast high for Phoenix Wednesday is 87. The normal high for this time of the year is 72. The record for this day is 89, set in 1950.

For Thanksgiving day in Phoenix, morning lows will be in the 50s with a high of 88. The record high for Thanksgiving day is 87, set in 1950 and 2014.

Highs will continue to top out in the mid 80s Friday through next Monday, with the upper 70s by next Tuesday.

Sunrise Wednesday morning is 7:06 a.m. Sunset is at 5:22 p.m.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.