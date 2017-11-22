ASU police warn of cell phone scam

Beware of a new cell phone scam plaguing the ASU campus.

The ASU Police Department warns of someone approaching you, asking to borrow your cell phone. ASU police said the scam includes the person making a call to another person, gaining access to personal information on your phone through the call.

They will then use your personal information to steal your identity.

Please contact the ASU police at 480-965-3456 if you fall victim to this scam.

ASU police provided some online safety tips to keep in mind:

Don't share your password

Guess proof your passwords

Stay safe with anti-virus, anti-spyware and anti-malware

Beware of anonymous emails

Some websites are harmful

Trash unnecessary data

Use pins and passwords to secure your electronic devices

Encrypt your computer to prevent others from stealing your data

