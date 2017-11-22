ASU police warn of cell phone scam

By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
Beware of a new cell phone scam plaguing ASU campuses.
TEMPE, AZ

Beware of a new cell phone scam plaguing the ASU campus.

The ASU Police Department warns of someone approaching you, asking to borrow your cell phone. ASU police said the scam includes the person making a call to another person, gaining access to personal information on your phone through the call.

They will then use your personal information to steal your identity.

Please contact the ASU police at 480-965-3456 if you fall victim to this scam.

ASU police provided some online safety tips to keep in mind:

  • Don't share your password
  • Guess proof your passwords
  • Stay safe with anti-virus, anti-spyware and anti-malware
  • Beware of anonymous emails
  • Some websites are harmful
  • Trash unnecessary data
  • Use pins and passwords to secure your electronic devices
  • Encrypt your computer to prevent others from stealing your data

