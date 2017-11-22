Phoenix wedding invitation business to appeal lawsuit ruling

The owners of a Phoenix wedding invitation business are appealing a judge's dismissal of their lawsuit against the city. (Source: AP Images)

The owners of a Phoenix wedding invitation business are appealing a judge's dismissal of their lawsuit against the city.

Attorney Jonathan Scruggs says he filed a notice of appeal Tuesday with the Arizona Court of Appeals.

Breanna Koski and Joanna Duka, owners of Brush & Nib Studio, filed a lawsuit last year through Arizona-based Alliance Defending Freedom.

The women say an anti-discrimination ordinance violates their freedom of religion by compelling them to cater to same-sex couples.

Phoenix prohibits businesses from discriminating based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

A Superior Court judge rejected their challenge in October.

