DPS participates in I-40 challenge during Thanksgiving Day travel

The Arizona Department of Transportation troopers will be participating in the nationwide Interstate 40 challenge, "Drive to Zero Fatalities," during the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday.

From Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, troopers from eight states will participate in the I-40 challenge, in response to the anticipated increased amount of traffic.

The I-40 stretches 2,555 miles across California, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tenessee and North Carolina. Troopers will be enforcing traffic laws as well as providing assistance to the motoring public.

Last year, Arizona DPS troopers wrote 275 citations with a total of 512 moving violations and 488 non-moving violations.

"The Interstate 40 challenge is a collaborative effort to reduce traffic collisions during the main travel days of the Thanksgiving holiday," said Maj. John Philpot, Northern Region Commander for the Arizona DPS.

The Arizona DPS adopted the challenge years ago after the Tennessee Highway Patrol was successful in reducing collisions and raising public safety awareness along their stretch of I-40.

