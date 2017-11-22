Arizona Asian Festival celebrates its 22nd year in Scottsdale

The Arizona Asian Festival is returning to the Scottsdale Civic Center for its 22nd year to celebrate all things Asian. The event will showcase the foods, arts and traditions of Asia's many diverse cultures and will be held on Saturday Dec. 2 and Sunday Dec. 3.

"This festival is one of the most colorful and exciting cultural festivals in our state," said James Park, 2017 festival chair. "This year we are honored to welcome the Nepalese community to our event, bringing our total to 17 different Asian cultures represented along our Avenue of Cultures."

The 2017 Arizona Asian Festival will include special guests Reika Gumi, a Japanese all-girl dance group from Tokyo, Sunday's Pan-Asian fashion show with over 100 models wearing traditional costumes, the 5000 years' Chinese Tea Culture and the special mini-festival celebrating Vietnamese culture, organized and sponsored by the Arizona Vietnamese Culture Club.

The Arizona Asian Association was founded in 1988 with the mission of uniting Arizona's diverse Asian communities and to strengthen the relationship between Asian Americans and all Arizonans.

The festival runs from Saturday Dec. 2 through Sunday Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at the Scottsdale Civic Center. Admission and parking are free. For more information, go to aaaa-az.org.

