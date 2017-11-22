Phoenix firefighters extinguish early morning restaurant fire

Phoenix firefighters extinguished an early morning restaurant fire at a strip mall on Wednesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix firefighters extinguished an early morning restaurant fire at a strip mall on Wednesday.

Crews arrived and found light smoke coming from a small restaurant near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

After forcing the door open, firefighters found a fire that was partially put out by sprinklers. Firefighters extinguished the remaining fire and checked for any extensions.

No civilians or firefighters were injured during the incident.

