Arizona Cardinals hosting holiday food drive prior to game Sunday

Arizona Cardinals hosting holiday food drive prior to game SundayPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Meet 'Oumuamua, the first observed interstellar visitor to our solar system
Meet 'Oumuamua, the first observed interstellar visitor to our solar systemOn October 19, the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawaii spotted something strange zooming through our solar system. It turned out to be a visitor from beyond our solar system, and it's unlike anything astronomers have...More >On October 19, the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawaii spotted something strange zooming through our solar system. It turned out to be a visitor from beyond our solar system, and it's unlike anything astronomers have seen...More >
Canadian mother sentenced to 3 years in prison after child dies from strep throat
Canadian mother sentenced to 3 years in prison after child dies from strep throat
Canadian woman was sentenced to three years in prison after her 7-year-old son died from a treatable throat infection.More >
Canadian woman was sentenced to three years in prison after her 7-year-old son died from a treatable throat infection.More >
Roy Moore says he first noticed his wife when she was 15 or 16 years old
Roy Moore says he first noticed his wife when she was 15 or 16 years old
Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of pursuing romantic relationships with teenagers while in his 30s, said he first noticed his future wife eight years before he formally met her -- when she would have been as young as 15 years old.More >
Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of pursuing romantic relationships with teenagers while in his 30s, said he first noticed his future wife eight years before he formally met her -- when she would have been as young as 15 years old.More >
Police release new information about main suspect in teacher's killing
Police release new information about main suspect in teacher's killing
A just-released Tucson police report gives detailed insight into the contact a Tucson officer had with Charlie Malzahn in the hours shortly after he was suspected of killing Phoenix kindergarten teacher Cathryn Gorospe.More >
A just-released Tucson police report gives detailed insight into the contact a Tucson officer had with Charlie Malzahn in the hours shortly after he was suspected of killing Phoenix kindergarten teacher Cathryn Gorospe.More >
Reports: Meghan McCain gets married in Sedona
Reports: Meghan McCain gets married in Sedona
Multiple reports have said that Meghan McCain, Sen. John McCain's daughter, tied the knot on Tuesday.More >
Multiple reports have said that Meghan McCain, Sen. John McCain's daughter, tied the knot on Tuesday.More >
Woman dies after deer ricochets off 1 car, strikes hers
Woman dies after deer ricochets off 1 car, strikes hers
Authorities say a western Michigan woman died after a car hit a deer, it flew into the air and struck the windshield of her vehicle.More >
Authorities say a western Michigan woman died after a car hit a deer, it flew into the air and struck the windshield of her vehicle.More >
PD: Phoenix crash leaves young woman dead, 1 man injured
PD: Phoenix crash leaves young woman dead, 1 man injured
A single-vehicle crash has left one woman dead and a man seriously injured in Phoenix, according to authorities.More >
A single-vehicle crash has left one woman dead and a man seriously injured in Phoenix, according to authorities.More >
Inmate dies from meth-laden kiss, girlfriend gets 2 years
Inmate dies from meth-laden kiss, girlfriend gets 2 years
An Oregon woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for drug conspiracy after her inmate boyfriend died from her meth-laden kiss.More >
An Oregon woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for drug conspiracy after her inmate boyfriend died from her meth-laden kiss.More >
Video released of ASU rugby player kicking U of A player
Video released of ASU rugby player kicking U of A player
The Arizona State University Police Department released on Monday video of an ASU rugby player kicking a defenseless University of Arizona player in the face earlier this year.More >
The Arizona State University Police Department released on Monday video of an ASU rugby player kicking a defenseless University of Arizona player in the face earlier this year.More >
David Cassidy, '70s teen heartthrob, dies at age 67
David Cassidy, '70s teen heartthrob, dies at age 67David Cassidy, who came to fame as a '70s teen heartthrob and lead singer on "The Partridge Family," has died, according to his publicist Jo-Ann Geffen. He was 67.More >David Cassidy, who came to fame as a '70s teen heartthrob and lead singer on "The Partridge Family," has died, according to his publicist Jo-Ann Geffen. He was 67.More >
Lawyers involved in fight over Christmas lights display in Arcadia
Lawyers involved in fight over Christmas lights display in Arcadia
An Arcadia homeowner who says he puts up a massive Christmas light display but isn't decorating this year said he got a lawyer.More >
An Arcadia homeowner who says he puts up a massive Christmas light display but isn't decorating this year said he got a lawyer.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Police release video of ASU rugby player kicking UofA player
VIDEO: Police release video of ASU rugby player kicking UofA player
Police released video of an Arizona State University rugby player kicking a UofA player in the face during a match in February. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Jeremy Roenick speaks about handling rattlesnake
VIDEO: Jeremy Roenick speaks about handling rattlesnake
Former Arizona Coyotes legend Jeremy Roenick posted a video of him getting rid of a rattlesnake and on Tuesday he talked about it. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)More >
Woman killed, man injured in northwest Phoenix crash
Woman killed, man injured in northwest Phoenix crash
A crash on 67th Avenue and Jomax has left one woman dead and one man injured.More >
A crash on 67th Avenue and Jomax has left one woman dead and one man injured.More >
RAW VIDEO: Supporters speak about Christmas display in Arcadia
RAW VIDEO: Supporters speak about Christmas display in Arcadia
The Goldwater Instittue and the homeowner speak about trying to get a legendary Christmas light display turned back on in Arcadia. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)More >
VIDEO: New information on murder case of Glendale teacher
VIDEO: New information on murder case of Glendale teacher
There is new information in the murder case of a Glendale teacher that raises questions about whether the main suspect could have been stopped before terrorizing several Valley college students. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Special needs students get boost from classmates in Gilbert
VIDEO: Special needs students get boost from classmates in Gilbert
Students have rallied around some special needs kids who play basketball in Gilbert. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)More >