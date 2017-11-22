Arizona Cardinals hosting holiday food drive prior to game Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals are hosting a holiday food drive presented by Hyundai to benefit St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance prior to their game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

[RELATED: St. Mary's Food Bank holiday distribution underway in Phoenix]

There will be collections points outside all five stadium gates and the "Great Lawn" at the University of Phoenix Stadium. Volunteers from St. Mary's and Cardinals cheerleaders will be at the collection points helping with the food drive.

Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and/or money for donation.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Cardinals]

St. Mary's Food Bank is on its third day of its holiday distribution in Phoenix, where they distribute to turkeys and food boxes to Valley families.

The Cardinals host the Jaguars at University of Phoenix Stadium at 2:25 MST.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.