2017 Uniformity – Week 13: ASU Football to go traditional for the Territorial Cup

The Sun Devils will close out the regular season in a rivalry battle at Sun Devil Stadium.

A Week in Review

A foggy day in Corvallis may have spelled doom and gloom for the Sun Devils in the past, but not last week. The Sun Devils, who have already exorcised a few demons this season, added another one to the list by notching their first win since 2005 when visiting Oregon State.

The fog wasn’t enough to keep the Devils down and it certainly couldn’t keep their uniform down last week. The black/white/black combination was last worn in a successful contest against USC in 2004 and was worn in this game where the Sun Devils came out victorious once again. It was a winning look as well. Some might have noticed that two of the three major elements of ASU’s uniform were black on a day that Oregon State wore a blackout uniform. While this is true, who cares? The fact of the matter is that it didn’t mitigate the Sun Devils’ identity in the least, and it made for a great looking uniform matchup on the field.

Both teams boasted chromed out decals, the Beavers with a silver chrome Beaver decal, and the Devils with a gold chrome outlined black Pitchfork decal. In trying to be objective, I would still say that the Pitchfork stood out a bit more. The small bit of light that actually penetrated the heavy cloud cover and thick fog was immediately attracted to and reflected by the glimmering gold on the side of Arizona States’ matte black helmets. The maroon and gold on the white away jerseys combined with the gold pitchfork with maroon trim on the black pants made it an incredibly cohesive look and one of the best of the season.

Black/White/Black Uniform: A

The Week to Come

Uniform

As rivalry week approaches and the battle for the Territorial Cup nears, the standards set on uniforms by Sun Devil Athletics come back. One of the stipulations that the uniform memo requires is that ASU wears traditional colors against their archrival, so they will be doing just that this Saturday under the afternoon sun.

The maroon jersey features “Arizona State” in gold Sun Devil Bold font across the chest. The nameplate on the back of the jersey also utilizes the gold Sun Devil Bold font. On the front of the jersey near the left shoulder is a gold Adidas logo, near the right shoulder is a maroon and gold Pac-12 shield, and at the base of the collar is the black PT*42 shield in honor of ASU Football legend, Pat Tillman. The gold player numbers are outlined in black on both the front and back of the jersey and the black pants have a prominent maroon pitchfork with black trim on the left thigh.

Helmet

The matte gold helmet will feature a standard sized, maroon pitchfork with gold trim. It will also feature a maroon facemask as well as a 3D bumper on the front of the helmet that reads PT*42 in honor of the legendary Sun Devil, Pat Tillman.

The back of the helmet will feature a maroon Pac 12 shield, as well as a maroon outline of the state of Arizona with a small maroon pitchfork over Tempe. Also featured on the back of the helmet is the small Sunburst logo decal which honors the late, legendary ASU Football coach, Frank Kush. On the decal above the Sunburst is text that reads “Frank Kush” which is completed with the phrase “Builder of Champions” underneath the Sunburst.

Cleats

For this final regular season game, the Sun Devils will be wearing their white based cleats. The white, low top Adi-Zeros will be worn by the lighter, speed position players like wide receivers and the defensive secondary. They feature a metallic gold plating on the sole of the cleat and maroon accents. The Adidas Freak mid-tops will be worn by heavy, speed players like linebackers and tight ends. They too have metallic gold plating on the sole, but also boast gold accented toes and maroon accents. Finally, the Adidas Freak high tops will be worn by linemen on both sides of the ball, as they provide a great deal of support for the pressure and torque that the larger players put on their ankles and feet. The Freak high tops also have a gold accent that begins at the toe, but continues and is the dominant color of the sole. There is a small metallic gold plate accent on the bottom of the shoe as well. Just as with the other two shoe styles, the Freak high tops have maroon accents.

Gloves

The Sun Devils will wear white gloves, and as with the cleats, there are different gloves for different positions. In both pictures, the gloves on the bottom are Adi-Zeros and they feature a white pitchfork with maroon trim which can be seen when the two palms are placed together. The gloves on the top left are Adidas Freaks, worn by larger skill position players such as linebackers and tight ends. The gloves on the top right are Adidas Freak-Max, which boast extra padding on the heel of the palm for all of the contact that linemen endure throughout the course of a game.

Reaction

As mentioned earlier in the article, this week’s uniform doesn’t come as a complete surprise as it is mandated by the uniform rules and regulations set down by Sun Devil Athletics earlier this year. It is interesting that ASU has enforced upon itself this necessity of wearing traditional colors against its rival because aside from wearing Sparky on the road in the 2014 Territorial Cup game, Arizona State has not worn its classic maroon and gold colors for the rivalry game since the dawning of the Pitchfork Era.

Since the Pitchfork Era began for Sun Devil Athletics, these are the following combos that have been worn and the game results:

2011: Blackout, Loss

2012: Black (helmet)/White (jersey)/Black (pants), Win

2013: White/Black/Black, Win

2014: Gold Sparky/White/Gold, Loss

2015: Desert Hammer (All Gray with copper accents), Win

2016: Desert Hammer Gray/Desert Ice White/Desert Hammer Gray (with copper accents), Loss

Every single uniform combination had no affect on the game and every single one looked better than what the opponent wore. That will be no contest again this year, as the opponent has found a way to make their uniforms even more atrocious than they were when they had lazy, digital gradient numbers (who actually saw that and approved it?) This is not to take away from the greatness of the classic gold/maroon/gold combination because I actually don’t mind the idea of wearing it in the rivalry game. But the idea of outshining the opponent both in style and on the scoreboard is doubly attractive.

With all that being said, despite the fact that it is mandated, and that the Sun Devils have already worn this exact combination two times before already this season, I am truly looking forward to them wearing traditional colors in the Territorial Cup game for the first time at home during the Pitchfork Era,

Fantasy Combo of the Week

This week’s Fantasy Combo comes to us from Ronnie Ravago, who you can follow on Twitter at @follow_the_doc. Ronnie’s fantasy combo is a creative alternate gray helmet/gray jersey/maroon pant combo. The gray helmet has a large maroon pitchfork with gold trim on one side of the helmet and gold player number decals on the other. The helmet also has a gold PT*42 bumper and a maroon facemask. The gray jersey features maroon Arizona State text across the chest and maroon trim on the sleeves. It also has maroon numbers outlined with gold. The maroon pants have a gold pitchfork with maroon trim on the left thigh. Both the arm and leg bands are black and the gloves are a maroon base with gold accents. The cleats are maroon with gold accents and the socks are a maroon and black blend. Thank you, Ronnie for submitting a sweet Fantasy Combo to close out the regular season!

If you would like to submit a Fantasy Combo of the week to me, please visit thedevilswear.com and take a screen cap or save the link to your final product and send them to me by tweeting me at @ASU_Uniformity or @sundevilcole7.

