Reports: Meghan McCain gets married in Sedona

Meghan McCain

Multiple reports have said that Meghan McCain, Sen. John McCain's daughter, tied the knot on Tuesday.

According to People Magazine, she and conservative pundit Ben Domenech said their "I do's" just before sunset at McCain's family ranch in Sedona.

Meghan posted a picture of slippers that say "I do!" on Instagram earlier on Tuesday with the location of Cornville, Arizona and with the caption #AlmostTime."

Meghan officially announced her engagement nearly three weeks ago.

The wedding comes about four months after the Arizona Senator was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Congratulations to our @MeghanMcCain and her now husband @bdomenech! The couple wed today in Arizona — and we look forward to hearing all about it next week! ?? pic.twitter.com/htFm3PqNko — The View (@TheView) November 22, 2017

A post shared by Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on Nov 21, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

