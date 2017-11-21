Seton Catholic's girl's basketball head coach is an icon but stays humble

She knew she wanted to coach because she felt she had a high IQ for the game. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Self has made her teams great and does it by holding everyone accountable. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Seton Catholic's Karen Self has entered year 26 as the head coach of the girl's program. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Seton Catholic's Karen Self is one of my favorite people to talk to.

She is so down to earth and likable. It's easy to see why she is so respected in the high school basketball community.

Self enters year 26 as the head coach of the girl's program. Her success is simply amazing, winning nine state titles.

When talking about her accomplishments, Self gets very shy and diverts the attention toward her teams and great players she's been able to coach.

Bottom line, Self has made her teams great. She does it by holding everyone accountable. If players don't buy into the team concept, they won't last long at Seton Catholic. Players like senior guard Sarah Barcello think the world of Self, claiming she is always there for her team.

Self played college basketball ball at Arizona State. She knew she wanted to coach because she felt she had a high IQ for the game.

That is an understatement. Self dissects her opponents with ease and always maximizes her talent.

This season will be no different as the Sentinels are smaller in size and expect to run more.

They have a great returning nucleus and added players that will fill the box score. The beauty of Self is she doesn't even know what burned out means. She loves every moment on the court because the game and her players keep her young.

