ASU assembles group to look revoking award from newsman Charlie Rose

Arizona State University announced Tuesday that a group of faculty, students and journalists to will investigate the possibly revoking a prestigious award given to embattled TV news personality, Charlie Rose.

Rose was fired by CBS and PBS, who announced they were cutting ties with the longtime newsman after numerous women have come forward with allegations that he sexually harassed them. 

In a statement, ASU said, "given the egregious nature of the sexual misconduct detailed in The Post report, the school yesterday began evaluating whether the award should be rescinded, which would be an unprecedented act for the Cronkite Award and extremely rare for any award." 

ASU honored Rose with the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism in 2015. 

Past winners include a who's who of American journalism like Bob Woodward, Bob Costas and Diane Sawyer. 

ASU has never revoked the award since its inception in 1984. This includes past winner and former NBC news anchor, Brian Williams, who was caught a few years ago fabricating stories. 

