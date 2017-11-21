Citywide LED street light conversion program starts November 27

Starting Monday, Nov. 27, the city of Phoenix Street Transportation Department and its contractor, Ameresco, will kick off a citywide effort to convert all city street lights to LED.

"We've set big sustainability goals for the city and converting to LED streetlights brings up one step closer to meeting them," said Mayor Greg Stanton. "Saving taxpayer dollars and cutting energy costs in our city makes us a more attractive place to live and do business."

When completed approximately 100,000 existing street lights in the public roadway will feature an energy efficient 2,700 Kelvin LED fixture - the city's new Kelvin standard for street lights. With the substantial savings in energy and reduced maintenance costs associated with LED, the city expects to achieve a total net savings of approximately $22 million through 2030.

In addition to the energy and maintenance cost savings associated with LED, the city will seek approximately $875,000 in rebates from APS' lighting technology upgrade program.

To allow the city to meet the timeline for the APS rebate program the citywide conversion work is slated to begin in the APS service areas.

As part of the initial phase of the LED street light conversion project, this past summer close to 1,000 street lights were converted to LED.

The citywide conversion is programmed to be completed fall 2019.

A map that depicts work zones and schedules; including the conversion status for each street light is available on the city's LED program webpage at phoenix.gov/LED.

A majority of the work on residential streets will be performed weekdays during daytime hours and a majority of the work on major streets will be performed overnight. Multiple crews will be deployed throughout the city to ensure this project is completed in the most efficient manner. A single fixture replacement will take an average of 20 to 30 minutes to complete. Work will be performed in a moving operation and may require temporary traffic lane restrictions. While crews are working, the sidewalk and curbside parking spaces located adjacent to the work site will be temporarily restricted. Fixture replacement work will not affect utility power to adjacent properties. As part of this project, existing street light poles, bases and underground cabling will remain intact.

For more information, visit the city's LED program webpage at phoenix.gov/LED. If you have questions or comments about the Phoenix LED Street Light Program, please call 602-889-0777 or email Info@PhxLED.com.

