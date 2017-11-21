Video released of ASU rugby player kicking U of A player

A UofA player was kicked in the face in February. (Source: ASU Police)

The Arizona State University Police Department released on Monday video of an ASU rugby player kicking a defenseless University of Arizona player in the face earlier this year.

The video shows Christopher Jordan Crawford walking up to the UofA player while he was tying his shoe and kicked him in the face. Other UofA players shout at him but there were no other reactions as Crawford walked away from the victim.

The attack happened on Feb. 25 during a match in Tempe.

The UofA player was knocked out and taken to the hospital, police said. He had a concussion and had facial reconstruction surgery, when a metal plate and six screws were inserted into his face.

Crawford was later arrested on Feb. 28 on an aggravated assault charge.

According to police, Crawford told officers he was acting in self defense since the victim punched him earlier in the match. Police said during their interview, he showed no remorse for the kick and was not sorry.

Authorities reviewed video of the game and could not find the alleged punch.

Police documents said three independent referees said the incident was "the worst thing they have ever seen in their history with rugby."

ASU said Crawford was not a student at ASU at the time. He was from California and was homeless at the time, police said.

