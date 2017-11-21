Police release new information about main suspect in teacher's killing

A just-released Tucson police report gives detailed insight into the contact a Tucson officer had with Charlie Malzahn in the hours shortly after he was suspected of killing Phoenix kindergarten teacher Cathryn Gorospe.

On Friday, Oct. 6, around 10 at night, Gorospe bailed Malzahn out of the Coconino County Jail in Flagstaff. Investigators believe within a few hours, Malzahn killed Gorospe, dumped her body, and went on a drug-fueled crime spree across the state.

The report, released by Tucson police Tuesday, indicates Malzahn was at The Tucson Mall in southern Arizona before 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Malzahn successfully used Gorospe's credit cards to buy clothes, hats, shoes and sunglasses.

But when merchants started asking for identification, the report states that Malzahn became nervous and left the stores. Tucson police were called. Malzahn gave police a fake name, date of birth and social security number. The report indicates police believed he was intoxicated.

They saw scratches and blood on Malzahn’s arm and blood on his white undershirt and thumb. Malzahn told police he had permission to use his girlfriend's credit cards.

Officers tried to reach Gorospe, but did not make contact. She had not yet been reported missing.

Police told Malzahn they had enough to arrest him for false reporting, but they were going to let him go.

The next day, Sunday, Oct. 8, Malzahn has made his way to Tempe. There he is suspected of attacking an ASU student in her dorm and terrorized a second college student as he carjacked her by threatening to bash her face in if she did not give up her car keys.

A few hours later Malzahn was arrested the early morning hours Monday by Phoenix police. He was once again driving Gorospe's car.

We reached out to Tucson police to find out what their criteria are for arresting or charging someone with false reporting. We have not yet heard back from them.

