How to avoid buying a 'hurricane car' here in Arizona

Meet 'Oumuamua, the first observed interstellar visitor to our solar system
Meet 'Oumuamua, the first observed interstellar visitor to our solar system
On October 19, the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawaii spotted something strange zooming through our solar system. It turned out to be a visitor from beyond our solar system, and it's unlike anything astronomers have seen
Canadian mother sentenced to 3 years in prison after child dies from strep throat
Canadian woman was sentenced to three years in prison after her 7-year-old son died from a treatable throat infection.
Roy Moore says he first noticed his wife when she was 15 or 16 years old
Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of pursuing romantic relationships with teenagers while in his 30s, said he first noticed his future wife eight years before he formally met her -- when she would have been as young as 15 years old.
Police release new information about main suspect in teacher's killing
A just-released Tucson police report gives detailed insight into the contact a Tucson officer had with Charlie Malzahn in the hours shortly after he was suspected of killing Phoenix kindergarten teacher Cathryn Gorospe.
A just-released Tucson police report gives detailed insight into the contact a Tucson officer had with Charlie Malzahn in the hours shortly after he was suspected of killing Phoenix kindergarten teacher Cathryn Gorospe.More >
Reports: Meghan McCain gets married in Sedona
Multiple reports have said that Meghan McCain, Sen. John McCain's daughter, tied the knot on Tuesday.
Woman dies after deer ricochets off 1 car, strikes hers
Authorities say a western Michigan woman died after a car hit a deer, it flew into the air and struck the windshield of her vehicle.
PD: Phoenix crash leaves young woman dead, 1 man injured
A single-vehicle crash has left one woman dead and a man seriously injured in Phoenix, according to authorities.
Inmate dies from meth-laden kiss, girlfriend gets 2 years
An Oregon woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for drug conspiracy after her inmate boyfriend died from her meth-laden kiss.
Video released of ASU rugby player kicking U of A player
The Arizona State University Police Department released on Monday video of an ASU rugby player kicking a defenseless University of Arizona player in the face earlier this year.
David Cassidy, '70s teen heartthrob, dies at age 67
David Cassidy, who came to fame as a '70s teen heartthrob and lead singer on "The Partridge Family," has died, according to his publicist Jo-Ann Geffen. He was 67.
Lawyers involved in fight over Christmas lights display in Arcadia
An Arcadia homeowner who says he puts up a massive Christmas light display but isn't decorating this year said he got a lawyer.
3 On Your Side
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," digital rights specialist and author Aaron Perzanowski said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."
3 On Your Side
How to avoid buying a 'hurricane car' here in Arizona
3 On Your Side teamed up with Carfax to see if the average consumer could spot a "hurricane car."
VIDEO: How avoid a Black Friday dud
3 On Your Side's Gary Harper has some tips on how to spot a deal and avoid a dud on Black Friday. (Monday, November 20, 2017)
3 On Your Side
Trends and tips for a safe holiday season
First of all, when it comes to purchasing an item, consumers should always ask for a gift receipt. Not only will the person getting the gift appreciate it, but so will the store.
3 On Your Side
Peoria man says his tablet 'exploded'
A Peoria man says his Samsung Galaxy Note tablet inexplicably caught fire recently but had a hard time dealing with Samsung over the issue.
3 On Your Side
Phoenix-area homeowner hopes to get chandelier returned soon
A sparkling and majestic looking chandelier currently sits inside a Phoenix repair shop where it's been for more than 3 years. And if it could talk, what a story it could tell.
3 On Your Side
Home warranty company denies claim; homeowner frustrated
Gilbert homeowner says his microwave oven caught fire while being used and he wants it replaced. His home warranty company denies the claim.
3 On Your Side
Budgeting for the holidays now can save you financial hardship later
"There was a study recently that said 45 percent of people would rather skip the holidays altogether," according to Kelsa Dickey, a financial coach here in the Valley. The reason, she says, is money issues.
3 On Your Side
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Apple's ongoing software glitches
Apple keeps releasing new software to correct all the glitches, but just when it thinks everything it working, another glitch pops ups.
3 On Your Side
Some employers giving 'paid, paid vacations'
Catherine Shyu loves taking vacation. And she loves it even more that her boss pays her to do it. It's part of his paid paid vacation policy.
Lawyers involved in fight over Christmas lights display in Arcadia
An Arcadia homeowner who says he puts up a massive Christmas light display but isn't decorating this year said he got a lawyer.
Former NHL star Jeremy Roenick: Grabbing rattlesnake was 'pretty dumb'
Retired NHL star Jeremy Roenick acknowledged Tuesday it was "pretty dumb" to pick up a rattlesnake at his Scottsdale-area home. Still, the self-acknowledged adrenaline junkie and practical joker said he'd probably do it again.
3 On Your Side
How to avoid buying a 'hurricane car' here in Arizona
3 On Your Side teamed up with Carfax to see if the average consumer could spot a "hurricane car."
Atty on Trump protest records request: PD not allowed to 'get their version out first'
Dan Barr with the First Amendment Coalition says the full videos collected by investigators should have been released in a roll-out as investigators finished reviewing each one.
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
VIDEO: Police release video of ASU rugby player kicking UofA player
Police released video of an Arizona State University rugby player kicking a UofA player in the face during a match in February. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)
VIDEO: Jeremy Roenick speaks about handling rattlesnake
Former Arizona Coyotes legend Jeremy Roenick posted a video of him getting rid of a rattlesnake and on Tuesday he talked about it. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)
Woman killed, man injured in northwest Phoenix crash
A crash on 67th Avenue and Jomax has left one woman dead and one man injured.
RAW VIDEO: Supporters speak about Christmas display in Arcadia
The Goldwater Instittue and the homeowner speak about trying to get a legendary Christmas light display turned back on in Arcadia. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)
VIDEO: New information on murder case of Glendale teacher
There is new information in the murder case of a Glendale teacher that raises questions about whether the main suspect could have been stopped before terrorizing several Valley college students. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)
VIDEO: Special needs students get boost from classmates in Gilbert
Students have rallied around some special needs kids who play basketball in Gilbert. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)