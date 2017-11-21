Welcome back, trout! Fish restocked in Tempe Town Lake

It's a Thanksgiving week tradition for many Valley families. But we're not talking turkey; we're talking trout!

The trout have made their annual "Thanksgiving comeback" to Tempe Town Lake.

The City of Tempe and Arizona Game and Fish Department will host the free Welcome Back the Trout Celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. at the SRP Tempe Town Lake Marina.

Folks can watch as rainbow trout from the Department's Page Springs Hatchery and some larger bonus trout from a vendor are released.

Arizona Game and Fish will also conduct a fishing clinic starting at 4 p.m. and will provide anglers of all ages with loaner rods, reels and bait, as well as the tips needed to try their hand at the sport.

"Whether you're a first-timer or an experienced fishing pro, this is a great event to come out and fish," said Scott Gurtin, manager of Game and Fish's Community Fishing Program. "Catching trout in the heart of a major metropolitan area is possible because of partnerships with cities like Tempe. The Community Fishing Program has grown from 21 waters in 2013 to 41 waters in 20 communities across the state and we continue to grow."

The trout, in addition to the abundant bass, bluegill, catfish, crappie and carp found in Town Lake, will provide fun angling opportunities for all.

"Fishing at Tempe Town Lake has become a tradition for many Tempeans as well as for families across the Valley," said Tempe Mayor Mark Mitchell. "We look forward to this annual event that kicks off a season of meaningful experiences for our residents."

Attendees will also be able to fish without a fishing license during the event from 4-6 p.m.

See information HERE on obtaining a license for future use.

See a map of Tempe Town Lake and the SRP Tempe Town Lake Marina HERE.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.