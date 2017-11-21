Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Chef Millist Miso Chile Creamed Corn, Butternut Squash Filet with Garden Chimichurri & Wild Drunken Mushrooms

visit www.LincolnRestaurantPV.com or call 480-905-7979 to make reservations at Lincoln

Fashion by Robert Black

For more information on Fashions by Robert Black visit www.FashionbyRobertBlack or call 480-664-7770. Models provided by Ford Robert Black Agency. Contact www.fordrba.com or call 480-966-2537.

Maya Nahra

For more information, visit www.HealthyHabitSolutions.com/yourlifeaz

Revitalize Weight loss

For More Information, call 480-435-3557 or visit http://fatlossphoenix.com/

Nuvell Clinics Medspa- Face

Call 480-459-5262 to learn more about Nuvell Clinics

Kalen’s Place

For more information, visit www.KalensPlace.com.

The Joint Chiropractic

For more information, visit www.TheJoint.com

E.D. Marshall

Go to www.EdMarshallBuys.com or call 1-800-245-3142 to learn more.

Jaxn Blvd- TIP

For more information, visit their website www.jaxnblvd.com, check out their Instagram @jaxnblvd or call (480) 550-1402.

Core Sleep Solutions

For any other information, visit www.coresleepsolutions.com or call (602) 866-1429.