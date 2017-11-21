Lauren Reimer's Breakfast Quiche (from her Grandma Fern)

This is a favorite holiday brunch for the Reimer family!

Ingredients

8 slices whole wheat bread, crusts removed

1 6-ounce pkg Swiss cheese slices

1 4-ounce can mushrooms

Chopped green pepper and onion, sauteed in butter

Chopped ham, use fully cooked thick ham slice (optional)

8 slices bacon, crumbled (optional)

5 eggs, beaten

2 cups milk

1/2 tsp. salt

Pepper to taste

Directions

Spray bottom of 9x9 baking dish with non-stick spray.

Place 4 pieces of bread on the bottom of the dish.

Cover with half of the cheese, and then the bacon, ham, onions, green pepper and mushrooms. Top with remaining cheese and bread. Set aside

Combine eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Mix well.

Pour over bread.

Cover and let stand for 1 hour or overnight.

Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 1 hour.

Check to see that the top is not getting too brown. If so, cover loosely with foil.

Bake for another 15 minutes or until bubbly and fully baked.

Let cool for 10 minutes before cutting.

Grandma Fern puts some of the crumbled bacon on the top for the last 15 minutes of baking.

Check out another version of this yummy dish at ThriftyNorthwestMom.com.

[MORE: Holiday recipes from Arizona's Family | Table of contents]

[AND IF THAT'S NOT ENOUGH: Recipes | GMAZ Recipes | Your Life Arizona Recipes]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.