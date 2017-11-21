Tuesday, November 21

The Maggiore Group is searching for 200 new members to join the restaurant teams at The Sicilian Butcher and Hash Kitchen.

Phoenix-based The Maggiore Group will host a job fair, hiring 200 employees to join the hospitality team for its latest concept, The Sicilian Butcher, Craft Meatballs and Charcuterie Bar, a modern-casual meatball and butcher-inspired restaurant, and Hash Kitchen, a creative brunchery and build-your-own Bloody Mary bar. The Maggiore Group is the owner and operator of Hash Kitchen, Tomaso's Italian Restaurant, Tomaso's When in Rome, and The Sicilian Butcher.

Job fair dates and times include:

November 21 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 22 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Maggiore Group is hiring for all hourly-pay positions including servers, hosts/hostesses, bartenders, prep cooks and line cooks in anticipation of The Sicilian Butcher's launch on December 1 and the newest Hash Kitchen locations in Chandler and Arcadia which are scheduled to open in early 2018. Job applicants may apply in-person and bring resumes to the job fair or email jenny@maggioregroup.com for employment questions.

Job fair location:

The Sicilian Butcher, Craft Meatballs and Charcuterie Bar (Tatum Blvd. and Greenway Road)

15530 N. Tatum Blvd. Suite 160

Phoenix, AZ 85032

For more information visit: www.thesicilianbutcher.com and www.hashkitchen.com

Arizona Snowbowl opens for the season

Arizona Snowbowl kicks off its 80th anniversary today, Tuesday, Nov. 21, making it the first ski area to open in Arizona this season. Cold temps allowed Arizona Snowbowl to fire up their snow guns at the end of September, marking the earliest start in Arizona's history and, for the first time ever, crowned the Flagstaff ski area as the first to make snow in the United States.

For more information: www.Snowbowl.ski

General Inquiries and Reservations: 928-779-1951

Ski Lift Lodge: 928-774-0729

Arizona Snowbowl

9300 North Snowbowl Road

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Shop Local: Meet a pilot who makes art out of plane parts

This Saturday is Small Business Saturday, the perfect excuse to shop local and support local businesses. We go behind-the-scenes with a local artist, and into his workshop, to see just how he turns leftover plane parts into art. Lance Lockhart is a Captain with Southwest Airlines and an aviation enthusiast/artist. He flies the planes, then he makes art of them. Lance is the only working pilot in the United States that makes art out of decommissioned plane parts and sells them to aviation lovers and frequent travelers.

Open Warehouse

Tonight, 11/21 ONLY! 5:00pm -9:00pm

3343 N Reseda unit 40 Mesa, AZ 85215

(615) 232-4690

For more info: https://www.etsy.com/shop/WyldebyrdArt and Facebook: www.facebook.com/WyldeByrd/

The holiday tradition shines brighter than ever as the Phoenix Zoo ushers in another magical season of ZooLights

ZooLights, presented by SRP and powered by EarthWise™ Energy, will light up the sky for its 26th season on Wednesday, November 22, 2017, and every evening thereafter through January 14, 2018.

Millions of lights, Hundreds of twinkling displays

Opens November 22 at 5:30 p.m. with tree lighting ceremony

Dinosaurs in the Desert will be open during ZooLights as well

Largest fundraising event for the non-profit zoo

Ticket prices vary from $10.95 to $19.95, depending on the evening you choose and if you are a Phoenix Zoo member. Children two and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.phoenixzoo.org, by calling 602.914.4333 (Monday- Friday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.) or at the gate when you come to ZooLights.

Phoenix Zoo

455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix, 85008

(602) 286-3800

School-wide flash mob to connect fine arts

Hundreds of students at Barcelona Middle School in Glendale are dancing in unison this morning to connect the art, music and P.E. departments.

School wide Flash Mob

Collaboration with Art, Music, Physical Education and Band

Building a bridge between all Fine Arts curriculum

To create a positive school culture at Barcelona Middle School

For more information: https://www.alhambraesd.org/bar

Barcelona Middle School

6530 N. 44th Ave.

Glendale, AZ 85301

623-842-8616

Arizona Family Big Give Day

It's the big push to get 2,000 turkey's this Tuesday morning for the Salvation Army's big Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner. You can help buy simply buying a turkey or picking up a $10 scan card right at the register.

3 Ways you can help (November 5 - December 31):

Donate a non-perishable food item at any Fry's Food Store

Purchase a $1 or $5 scan card at the register

Make a $10 donation for the purchase of a turkey

For more information: http://www.azfamily.com/category/307051/food-drive

Apps to earn extra cash for the holidays

Lifestyle expert Merilee Kern tells us how you can make some extra money just by using your phone!

7 Apps to Earn Extra Cash for the Holidays (and Beyond)

1. Foap

2. TaskRabbit

3. HealthyWage

4. SwagBucks

5. Offer-Up

6. AirBnB

7. YouTube

For more information: www.TheLuxeList.com and Facebook: www.Facebook.com/TheLuxeList

Teacher of the Year/PCH Child Ambassador- Fiesta Bowl Parade Honorary Grand Marshal

Newly-named Arizona Teacher of the Year Josh Meibos and Phoenix Children's Hospital child ambassador Isaiah Acosta have been named honorary Grand Marshals for the 47th Annual National Bank of Arizona Fiesta Bowl Parade on December 30, 2017.

They will join Grand Marshal Shane Doan in leading the Parade down the two-mile parade route in Central Phoenix.

The National Bank of Arizona Fiesta Bowl Parade Honorary Grand Marshals are individuals or a group whose vision aligns with the Fiesta Bowl's commitment to the community as well as its three pillars of youth, sports and education.

Representing the Fiesta Bowl's focus on education is the 2018 Arizona Education Foundation Teacher of the Year.

Meibos, a K-6 physical education teacher at David Crockett Elementary in Phoenix, earned his Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communications from Utah State University and his Master's in Physical Education from Arizona State University. A teacher in the Valley for seven years, he was the 2015 Let's Move>Active Schools National Award winner.

Acosta, a 17-year-old Arizona native, represents the pillar of youth. Born without a jaw, Acosta has never spoken a word, yet has gained national recognition for his success as a rap singer.

He released his first rap song, "Oxygen to Fly," which documents the trials and tribulations the teen has gone through during his life. The song, entirely written by Acosta, is sung by Phoenix-based rapper Trap House, with proceeds from each download going to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Acosta serves as an advocate for Phoenix Children's Hospital and an ambassador for children treated by Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Every year, a combination of more than 2,500 men, women, children, floats, balloons and animals participate in the National Bank of Arizona Fiesta Bowl Parade. Beginning at 9:00 a.m. on December 30, 2017, the National Bank of Arizona Fiesta Bowl Parade will showcase a pageantry of brilliantly colored floats, giant balloons, equestrian units, charitable groups, local celebrities and marching bands that will make their way down the two-mile route through central Phoenix. Admission is free to the public with premium and reserved seating available for $25. The event is broadcast live on 3TV.

First staged in 1972, the National Bank of Arizona Fiesta Bowl Parade is one of the Valley's long-standing traditions and this year will begin a day filled with Fiesta Bowl festivities leading up to the 47th Annual PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, scheduled to kickoff at 2:00 p.m.

For more information: www.fiestabowl.org/events/fiesta-bowl-parade/

Local production company makes national true-crime TV show

If you have a fear of dentists, they're about to get much worse. A new true-crime show on Discovery I.D. called "Deadly Dentists" is about to hit the airwaves, this Friday, Nov. 24th, and there's a local connection. The production company responsible for this scare-fest is located right here in the Valley, Randy Murray Productions. "Deadly Dentists" is a true Arizona Project, developed, produced and edited in Arizona with local crew and cast. Murray suspects Deadly Dentists to be the first national network television series to be developed, shot and finished in Arizona. We chat with Murray on what it took to get this project off the ground, and why this could offer a new business model for the Arizona film industry. It premieres at 10pm ET/9pm CT on Discovery I.D. on Nov. 24th.

For more information: https://www.investigationdiscovery.com/tv-shows/deadly-dentists/

Finding the right wine for thanksgiving dinner

You have the turkey. You are ready to make the side dishes. So what wines go best with your thanksgiving dinner? The experts at Sorso Wine Room help us pair the best bottles with your holiday feast.

You can find out more: www.sorsowineroom.com/

Plan for Friday, now. Chef Tess with brilliant ideas for your Thanksgiving leftovers.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner on Friday can be courtesy your Thanksgiving leftovers.

Breakfast quiche cups using prepared puff pastry dough

Fast and easy grilled cheese with on sweet potato bread with citrus balsamic cranberry sauce

Self-contained whole grain Marinara Turkey Slider

Recipes on http://cheftessbakeresse.blogspot.com/

For more information: www.Organicgrains.com

Movember

Whether it's for "No Shave November" or you’re "Movember" a lot of men are growing out their facial hair this month. And just like the hair on top of your head it's important that beard healthy. One way us with beard oils.

How to:

Now that you've made the commitment to becoming an even 'Sharp'er man, it is important that you use the product wisely. Depending on the length and thickness of your beard, application amounts will vary per individual.

For impeccable results, begin by placing 5-7 drops in the palm of your hand and applying to a warm, damp beard. Rub hands together and thoroughly massage into your chin, cheeks, and 'stache (add more drops if necessary). Comb through and style as desired. To ensure optimal growth, softness, and a shine an Egyptian pharaoh would envy, apply twice daily, morning and night.

For more information: https://monsieursharp.com/

Airport Thanksgiving Travel

It's time to start planning holiday travel and for travelers flying someplace this Thanksgiving, we have some handy tips for navigating America's Friendliest Airport®.

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest times of the year not just in the skies but on roads around the airport. Folks who are picking up or dropping off family and friends can avoid the congestion on airport roadways and outside terminals by taking advantage of the 44th Street PHX Sky Train® Station. Past travelers have said that this option is the ideal way to bypass hectic traffic and access the airport during holiday travel.

The 44th Street PHX Sky Train® Station is centrally located on the southwest corner of 44th and Washington streets, and can easily be reached from highways, major streets and Valley Metro Rail. It features a Cell Phone Waiting Lot and it provides easy access to all airport terminals via the free PHX Sky Train®.

Here are some additional travel tips for travelers:

Confirm flight status with airlines before heading to the airport, then give yourself plenty of time. Arrive at the airport at least two hours before your flight departs if you are flying domestically, three hours if you are flying internationally.

Drivers should watch freeway signs for airport traffic updates and recommended alternate routes, and they should watch their speed and keep an eye out for officers directing traffic once at Sky Harbor. Expect busy roadways.

If you plan to park at the airport, take advantage of Prepaid Discount Parking: Go to skyharbor.com/prepaid parking to book online and prepay for lower rates at all three terminal garages and the popular East Economy Parking. Also available is Valet Parking at Terminal 4 (skyharbor.com/valet).

Get an early start on holiday shopping by browsing our new Holiday Catalog! From snacks to jewelry to gifts for the kids, the Holiday Catalog features lots of locally made goods from some of your favorite Phoenix-area artisans. Treat your loved ones to some Arizona this holiday season!

Once you're checked in, indulge yourself with something from our shops and restaurants. Sky Harbor is known for its excellent variety of eateries and retail options. Visit skyharbor.com to find out what is close to your gate or look on our Interactive Directories in Terminal 4 for directions.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, America's Friendliest Airport®, has an annual economic impact of more than $38 billion. Every day approximately 1,200 aircraft and more than 120,000 passengers arrive and depart at Sky Harbor. PHX Sky Harbor is funded with Airport revenue. No tax dollars are used to support the Airport.

For more information visit: https://skyharbor.com

