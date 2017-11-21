PD: Gilbert couple dead in apparent murder-suicide

Police in Gilbert are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide after two bodies were found inside a home.

Officers responded to a home in the neighborhood southwest of Warner and Cooper roads to conduct a welfare check shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday. The Gilbert Police Department did not say what prompted that check.

After determining that “there was at least one deceased occupant inside the home,” officers went in, according to Sgt. Darrell Krueger of the Gilbert Police Department.

Once inside, police discovered the bodies of James Gibson, 55, and Rosa Rubio 41. Both had been shot to death but police have not determined exactly when that happened.

Krueger said Gibson and Rubio were dating, according to investigators, but it's not clear how long they had been together.

“We are investigating this as a murder/suicide, as it appears Gibson shot Rubio before taking his own life,” he explained in an email alert.

Krueger did not say what led officers to that conclusion and no other details were immediately available.

This is at least the second murder-suicide in the Valley this month.

Less than two weeks ago, Jason and Anne Fairbanks and their two young children were found dead inside their Scottsdale home.

[READ MORE: Police: Scottsdale man shoots and kills family, then himself]

Just last week, a Phoenix father killed himself after shooting his adult son in the back during some kind of dispute.

[READ MORE: Phoenix PD: Father kills self after shooting adult son]

