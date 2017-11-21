Truck crashes into Phoenix auto repair shop

Police were on scene investigating the crash. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

There were no traffic restrictions because of the accident. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to police, the driver had a medical emergency when the truck drove onto the sidewalk and into the auto repair shop. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A truck crashed into an auto repair shop early Tuesday morning in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A truck crashed into an auto repair shop early Tuesday morning in Phoenix.

According to police, the driver had a medical emergency when the truck drove onto the sidewalk and into the auto repair shop near Seventh Street and Dunlap Avenue.

There were no traffic restrictions because of the accident. It is unclear what injuries the driver suffered.

Police were on scene investigating the crash.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.