ADOT: No highway closures over Thanksgiving weekend; speed limits reduced

The Arizona Department of Transportation and its contractors won't schedule construction closures along state highways from Friday through late Monday evening. (Source: AP Images)

There's one more thing to be thankful for during Thanksgiving weekend in Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Transportation and its contractors won't schedule construction closures along state highways from Friday through late Monday evening. Road restrictions for ongoing projects will remain in place, ADOT said.

[RELATED: Thanksgiving Day travel expected to be busy in Phoenix]

In addition to no highway closures, ADOT hopes to keep motorists safe by reducing speeds during peak holiday travel periods on a winding stretch of Interstate 17 north of Pheonix. ADOT will reduce speed limits by 10 mph on I-17 between New River and Sunset Point Rest Area. Temporary signs will advise drivers of the lower speed limits.

Drivers are urged to use caution over the holiday weekend in existing work zones and in three "holiday travel corridors" that will receive extra enforcement and resources to minimize travel delays.

ADOT is emphasizing safety in three high-traffic holiday travel corridors: Interstate 17 between north Phoenix and Flagstaff, Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson and State Route 87 between Mesa and Payson. Along those routes, ADOT crews will strategically stage equipment, such as loaders and utility trucks, minimizing travel delays with faster response times to crashes and stalled vehicles.

Last year, 10 people died in 10 fatal traffic collisions during the holiday weekend on Arizona’s state and local roadways. Impairment was a factor in five of the fatal crashes. To encourage smart driving decisions, overhead signs will display safety messages, as well as current traffic conditions

ADOT has not scheduled any closures or work during the holiday weekend, but travelers should be aware that restrictions in existing work-zones will remain in place. This can include I-10 in Phoenix’s West Valley, I-40 near Kingman and northbound State Route 87 south of Payson. State routes 366 and 473 have closed for the winter season.

Because unexpected delays can occur due to crashes and stalled vehicles, motorists traveling during the holiday weekend should:

Pack extra drinking water and snacks

Avoid the busiest travel times, if possible

Get plenty of rest before driving

Check vehicles, including tire pressure, belts and fluid levels

If traveling to the high country, pack cold-weather clothes and blankets

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.