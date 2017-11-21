Tempe police searching for serial restaurant burglar

An unidentified black male burglarized five Original Chop Shop eatery locations throughout the Valley between June 2017 and November 2017. (Source: Tempe PD)

The Tempe Police Department is searching for a burglar who has hit five different eatery locations in Tempe in the last five months.

Tempe police said the suspect entered the stores by force and targets the cash register, tip jars and safes inside the businesses.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens with a thin build. He has short dark or black hair and no facial hair.

Anyone with information about this suspect is encouraged to call the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.

