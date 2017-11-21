5 fun holiday attractions around the Phoenix area

(Source: Glendale Glitters, Illumination Symphony of Light, Christmas at the Princess, Lights of the World)

With the temperatures still in the 80’s, it’s kind of hard to get into the holiday mood.

Despite the heat, there are plenty of holiday events around the Phoenix area.

From Glendale Glitters to Christmas at the Princess, there's family fun available for everyone.

Here’s a list of 5 cool winter wonderland attractions you and your family will love!

Illumination: Symphony of Light

This 1-mile long, 25-minute spectacular drive through attraction has over 1.5 millions of holiday lights synchronized to holiday music and culminates at the Holiday Boulevard, a winter playland that includes an impressive walk-thru ornament, giant snowman, Santa’s village, bounce houses, food trucks, selfie-stations and more. The attraction will run nightly beginning at 6 p.m. from November 15 through January 14 and a portion of each admission will benefit Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Date: Nov. 15 to Jan. 14

Cost: To purchase advance tickets at $29.50, visit www.illuminationaz.com. Tickets are also available at the gate at a cost of $32.00 per car.

Address: Illumination is located at 27701 N. Black Canyon Highway in Phoenix, conveniently located off of the service road at I-17 Freeway, just north of Jomax Road.

Website: www.illuminationaz.com

Lights of the World

The largest light and lantern festival in North America lights up downtown Phoenix November 16 through January 2 at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. Lights of the World promises an unforgettable exploration of global cultures and cuisine. The festival includes over 11 exhibits, 75 stunning displays extending from 18 to 60 feet, over 30 carnival rides, games, 3D light experience, daily acrobatics performances and much, much more.

Date: Nov. 16 to Jan. 2

Cost: $15-$18 per person. Acrobat show is $8 additional. Parking will be $12 per vehicle and its cash-only.

Address: Arizona State Fairgrounds, 19th Ave and McDowell Road

Website: www.lightsoftheworldus.com

Glendale Glitters

This holiday lighting event boasts more than 1.6 million lights throughout sixteen blocks of Historic Downtown Glendale, making it the largest FREE holiday light display in Arizona. Glendale Glitters kicks off on Friday, November 24 and runs through January 6. On Friday and Saturday evenings, December 1 to 16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., families can enjoy holiday entertainment, crafts, horse-drawn carriage rides, food and more. The lights will be on from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. the rest of the night through Jan. 6.

Date: Nov. 24 to Jan. 6

Cost: FREE!!!!

Address: Historic Downtown Glendale- 58th Ave and Glendale Avenues

Phone: 623-930-2299

Website: www.glendaleaz.com/glitters/

Christmas at the Princess

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is set to be more magical and spectacular than ever! This high-class resort transforms into a winter wonderland in the desert during their Christmas at the Princess festival November 22 to December 31. The six-week celebration includes a four-story musical tree, carnival rides, ice skating, Santa’s Secret headquarters, holiday characters, Copper Canyon Village Light show, Build-A-Bear workshop at S’mores land, a lagoon light show and more.

Date: Nov. 22 to Dec. 31

Cost: For the public, self-parking is $55 (comes with up to six attraction wristbands) or walk-up wristbands are $20 per person.

Address: 7575 E. Princess Drive, Scottsdale

Phone: 480-585-4848

Website: www.scottsdaleprincess.com

Winter Wonderfest AZ: Christmas Festival in Phoenix

Pack up the family and head to the Winter Wonderfest AZ, a holiday destination at Chandler’s Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. Starting Black Friday (Nov. 24) and continuing every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Christmas from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., the park transforms into a shimmering, awe-inspiring winter wonderland reminiscent of the North Pole. Vistors can play in the snow, take a tour of Santa’s house and toy workshop, take a ride in a 6-story ferris wheel and other carnival rides, play in the bounce houses, shop for holiday gifts from over 50 craft vendors and more.

Date: Nov. 24 to Dec. 25

Cost: General admission is $20. VIP access is $49 and a season pass is $69

Address: Winter Wonderfest will be held at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, 20000 S Maricopa Rd, Chandler, AZ 85226

Website: www.winterwonderfestaz.com

