PD: Phoenix crash leaves young woman dead, 1 man injured

A single-vehicle crash has left one woman dead and a man seriously injured in Phoenix, according to authorities.

The crash occurred near 67th Avenue and Jomax Road sometime after midnight Tuesday.

A 17-year-old male driver was heading northbound on 67th Avenue with an 18-year-old passenger. The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a large utility pole.

The young woman in the passenger seat, later identified as Arianna Hinostrosa, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Phoenix police were on scene investigating the crash and 67th Avenue was closed between Jomax Road and Desert Moon Way for several hours.

No other information was released.

