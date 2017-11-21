3 children hurt after crash involving Tempe garbage truck, police say

Four people inside of the Jeep were injured in the collision, including three children. (Source: Phoenix Fire and Medical Department)

After already striking two vehicles, the garbage truck then collided with two parked cars and the corner of a building. (Source: Phoenix Fire and Medical Department)

The truck continued eastbound and struck a Jeep across the intersection, which was waiting to proceed west. (Source: Phoenix Fire and Medical Department)

A City of Tempe garbage truck struck multiple vehicles injuring three children and one adult on Monday. (Source: Phoenix Fire and Medical Department)

A City of Tempe garbage truck struck multiple vehicles injuring three children and one adult on Monday, Phoenix police said.

Phoenix police and fire responded to the crash near Seventh Street and Broadway Road around 3:15 p.m.

According to Phoenix police, a Tempe garbage truck was traveling eastbound on Broadway Road when it collided with an eastbound Volkswagen, which was waiting at the intersection to turn left.

The truck continued eastbound and struck a Jeep across the intersection, which was waiting to proceed west. After already striking two vehicles, the garbage truck then collided with two parked cars and the corner of a building.

Four people inside of the Jeep were injured in the collision, including three children. The children, an 8-year-old girl, an 11-month-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, were transported to a local pediatric facility in serious condition. The driver of the Jeep, a 30-year-old female, was transported to a local hospital also in serious condition.

All four of the victims are expected to survive their injuries.

The driver of the garbage truck was evaluated on scene but not transported. The truck driver did not show any signs of impairment.

The occupant(s) of the Volkswagen was uninjured and no one was inside the parked vehicles.

The exact cause of the accident is under investigation and the intersection remained closed for a few hours.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.