911 calls released in deadly wrong-way crash at I-10 Mini-Stack

Authorities released the 911 calls made during the summer when a wrong-way driver went from Phoenix Sky Harbor to the Mini-Stack and crashed. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The 911 calls have been released of a wrong-way driver that started near Phoenix Sky Harbor and ended with a deadly crash at the Mini-Stack.

"He just blew past me at a very high rate of speed," said one caller to the dispatcher.

It was on June 6 that a driver in a red car coming from the airport hopped a curb and was speeding and going the wrong way, police said. He was later identified as Ronald Mollenhuer.

"I just barely missed it, a couple of cars were swerving. I don't know if they got in an accident," said one tearful caller.

Drivers dodged him as he continued down Interstate 10 in the wrong lanes.

"They're in the HOV lane! They almost hit us!" exclaimed one caller.

"I just seen [sic] the headlights coming at me! I went to the right side hoping they would go to the other side because I got my son in the car, man," another caller said.

Mollenhuer went up the HOV ramp and slammed head-on into a car driven by Lee Young, investigators said.

"There was a terrible accident on the freeway," a 911 called said.

Both men died at the scene.

The toxicology report hasn't come back yet on Mollenhuer.

