Single moms, at-risk families in Arizona could lose $11 million in services

Family health advocates are urging Congress to reauthorize a federal program that provided nearly $11 million in funding for single moms and at-risk families in Arizona last year.

The Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program – known by many providers simply as MIECHV – sends nurses and social workers into the homes of at-risk families across the country to provide coaching and wellness checks.

In Arizona, the program funded 30,068 home visits to 2,286 families in fiscal year 2016.

MIECHV, which was created under the Affordable Care Act, expired at the end of the September. If Congress doesn’t vote to reauthorize it, providers in Arizona say the federal funding they receive from the program would run out next fiscal year.

“I think we're all just really afraid,” said Anne-Marie Salazar of Southwest Human Development, one of several providers in Arizona that receive MIECHV funds.

Salazar said funding from MIECHV allows the non-profit to serve an additional 300 families per year in Maricopa County alone.

“Statewide, if MIECHV was not refunded, there would be thousands – several thousand families – that would lose services,” she said.

MIECHV supports four home visiting programs in Arizona including the Nurse-Family Partnership, Family Spirit, Parents as Teachers and Healthy Families Arizona.

Decades of research shows all four programs have been "proven to improve child heath and to be cost effective," according to the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration.

One of the single moms helped by Healthy Families Arizona was Amy, who asked that her last name be excluded from this report.

“It really helped form the base and knowledge of how to be a parent,” she said.

Amy, a single mom, started in the program at 19 just after she gave birth to her daughter. More than a decade later, her daughter is excelling in school and so is Amy: she’s studying to get a Ph.D.as a pediatric nurse practitioner.

“It helped give me the confidence that I can do it, and I can be a great mom at the same time and I think it would be a shame if the federal funding were to disappear from this program because it's so important,” she said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.