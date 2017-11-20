Woman on motorized scooter hit, killed by semi-truck in Tempe

The semi-truck driver stayed on the scene. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman is dead after she was hit by a semi-truck while riding a motorized scooter in Tempe on Monday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Hardy Drive, south of Broadway Road.

Police said the driver of the truck stayed on the scene and cooperated with officers.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

