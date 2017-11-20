Eco-friendly gift wrapping paper

A new start-up company in Gilbert is making eco-friendly gift wrapping just in time for the holidays.

"Most wrapping paper, not all - but most, you cannot recycle because it has foils dyes laminates metallic used in it" said Hethyre Baez, creator of GG Wrap.

After spending Christmas after Christmas filling multiple large trash bags with wrapping paper, bows and tissue paper...Baez had had enough.

"Instinctively I knew it was not good for the environment" said Baez. And I wanted a better, eco-friendly way, so she created, "Fabric giftwrap," said Baez.

A reusable and renewable option to traditional wrapping paper. She first started making them for her friends and family seven years ago. It was because they encouraged her to make a business out of it that she pursued her gift wrapping goal. Just last week she launched her website and on amazon.

What makes GGwrap unique from other similar products? Baez explains, "Mine has a stabilizing insert so you don't need a box or tissue paper. It just folds up, you put the present inside you fold it up and you tie a little bow. And they are all reversible. So one side use for Christmas the other side used for Hanukkah or use for a birthday or valentine’s day. The wrap set is 32 pieces. You get two medium boxes, one small box, a large gift bag, gift tags, bows and ribbons.”

Again, all reusable. Which is the message Baez hopes people hear, that wrapping paper is just not a sustainable option.

"Most people wrap 20 gifts a year and if everybody came make this sort of small change and it can make a big impact" said Baez.

