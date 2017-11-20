Sun Devil senior leaves a legacy

All Jacom Brimhall ever wanted to do is be a Sun Devil.

“I'd wake up every day and my goal was to go to ASU,” said the Sun Devils senior. “I'd think about it all day every day, since I can remember. I've got my earliest memories here in this stadium. Pretty much the earliest memory I have is my father coming in and saying 'do you want to go to Godfather's Pizza as a family?' My dad was tricking our family so he could watch the Duel in the Desert.”

Brimhall says he cried the first time he ran out of the Tillman Tunnel for the spring game. At just 5 feet, 8 inches tall, the former star at Mesa Mountain View didn’t have many college options.

“I think 140 pounds would have been generous. I would hide weights in my pants for those weigh in days. I remember, the first time I put on a jersey and ran out on the practice field,” said the Sun Devils running back. “Run out as fast as I can because I was so excited to be out there. Coach Bo was out there, all of a sudden, D.J. Foster, Kyle Middlebrooks, De'Antre Lewis come running out. I'm sitting there like, I've been watching these guys forever.”

Coming out of Mountain View, the 26-year-old was in no hurry to enroll at ASU, taking an LDS mission to Mexico City after high school graduation.

“Personally, in high school, my coaches will tell me I was a hard worker and all that stuff. I didn't realize that I was being selfish. In high school, you have a game and I was thinking, 'man, I need another carry, another t-d, a few more years. I wasn't thinking, I need to do a little more to help this guy so he can get better blocks,” Brimhall said. “When I went on my mission, it was hard because I was still in that mode where I was thinking, 'this is about me.' It wasn't until I realized that I'm there to help other people. I think at about the 6 month mark it started to kind of click where I said, 'this has nothing to do with me, it's about everybody else.'”

He was able to grow emotionally and physically. Brimhall returned to the Valley ready to pursue his dream of playing football at ASU. His life changed in August of 2015, when Todd Graham gave him a scholarship.

“I was having to take out loans. I was working 2 jobs, just so I could play football. That first spring practice was rough," Brimhall said. “I'd go to practice, I'd go to one job then another job until 9:30 at night, then get home and try to do some homework.”

After ASU, Brimhall plans to enroll in physical therapy school. When he runs out of the Tillman Tunnel for one final time on Saturday against the Arizona Wildcats, Jacom Brimhall will leave behind a legacy.

