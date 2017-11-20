ASU's CB Chase Lucas is chasing greatness

"It's a blessing, really. I remember going to a Territorial Cup game when I was 12 years old and it was just like so many people," said Lucas. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Chase Lucas has the Sun Devil secondary on lockdown.

A heralded recruit out of Chandler High School, Lucas redshirted his first season on campus. In 2017, he's blossomed into one of the Pac 12's best cornerbacks.

"The process is coming together," said Lucas. "It feels like just yesterday I was 160 pounds, barely starting at corner. Now I'm starting against some of the best receivers in the D-1 in the Pac-12, it's crazy."

Lucas will take the field in the Territorial Cup for the first time on Saturday. It's a game he's dreamed of playing in.

"It's a blessing, really. I remember going to a Territorial Cup game when I was 12 years old and it was just like so many people. We hate them, they hate us, and it's the same thing at Chandler," said Lucas, who helped lead the Chandler Wolves to its first state championship in half a century.

Lucas had other Pac-12 offers but chose to stay close to home to play for Todd Graham. He's faced with the harsh reality that Graham may be coaching for his job on Saturday.

"It bothers me. He's a good coach," said Lucas, who committed to ASU along with Chandler teammate N'keal Harry. "He's a real good dude. He cares about people on a real personal level. Nobody wants to see their coach get fired. Nobody wants to see them disappear from you. I hope everything pans out and we just keep the ball rolling."

Lucas picked off his second pass of the season on Saturday against Oregon State. A win over Arizona won't be easy. With Lucas on defense, the Wildcats will have to think twice before throwing his way.

