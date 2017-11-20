Mother arrested for abandoning infant in Mesa in 2016Posted: Updated:
PD: Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 teen dead, 1 injured in Phoenix
A single-vehicle crash has left one teen dead and another seriously injured in Phoenix, according to authorities.More >
'Mr. Black Friday' cuts ties with Best Buy
Jarvis Johnson the man known as "Mr. Black Friday" has for the past 11 years camped out front of Best Buy to be first in line for Black Friday, but not anymore.More >
‘Incredibles 2’ teaser trailer gets millions of views in less than a day
It’s a sequel 14 years in the making, and now it’s finally here.More >
Mother arrested for abandoning infant in Mesa in 2016
Police said the suspect admitted she knew the fire station offers a Safe Baby Haven but was concerned about being asked questions regarding the baby.More >
Former NAU professor indicted for stalking student, firefighters
According to court documents, the married interior design professor started cyber-stalking an NAU student in February 2015 months after they met through Craigslist.More >
Glendale police seek man for sexual assaults of escorts
Glendale police say a man has been using online escort ads to sexually assault women.More >
Station: Video shows nurses laughing as 89-year-old dies
An Atlanta television station says video secretly recorded in a nursing home in 2014 shows nurses laughing while they try to start an oxygen machine and an 89-year-old World War II veteran dies.More >
Inmates and volunteers bury the poor, unclaimed and unidentified in Litchfield Park
In the corner of a dirt cemetery in Litchfield Park, nine people are laid to rest. They are only surrounded by inmates and strangers.More >
Couple pleads guilty of punching mom, daughter over cold chicken
The husband and wife accused of punching a mother and daughter over a cold chicken, have pleaded guilty to the crime.More >
Canadian mother sentenced to 3 years in prison after child dies from strep throat
Canadian woman was sentenced to three years in prison after her 7-year-old son died from a treatable throat infection.More >
PD: Prescott Valley police chief left gun in public restroom
According to a news release from the agency, Chief Bryan Jarrell left his gun in a bathroom stall at the Prescott Valley Library at about 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.More >
VIDEO: 1 teen dead, another injured after overnight Phoenix crash
One teen is dead and one teen is injured after an overnight Phoenix crash.More >
Mom and daughter attacked over cold chicken
VIDEO: Mother faces charges for abandoning newborn, police say
A mother is facing a couple of felony charges after police said she abandoned her hours-old daughter at a stranger's house. (Monday, November 20, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Jeremy Roenick catches rattlesnake in his garage
Former Arizona Coyotes player Jeremy Roenick decided to use two golf clubs to tackle a rattlesnake in his garage. (Monday, November 20, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Best Buy supporter feels betrayed
Jarvis Johnson has camped out front of Best Buy for the past 11 years to be first in line for Black Friday, but not anymore. (November 19, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Inmates, volunteers bury the abandoned, the forgotten in Litchfield Park
Not everyone gets a standard funeral and for the those who have fallen through the cracks, they are buried in White Tanks Cemetery.More >
