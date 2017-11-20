With future in doubt, Graham focuses on reclaiming the Territorial Cup

If Todd Graham is coaching for his job Saturday, he’ll recuse himself from discussing that speculation.

“I don’t have anything to say about that,” Graham succinctly said Monday when asked about the possibility.

It’s normally a week fueled with emotion and energy, but as ASU preps for the latest edition of its rivalry with UofA, the uncertainty surrounding Graham’s future casts a pall over the program.

With a win Saturday, ASU will clinch its first winning season since 2014. Graham did not use that as ammunition to campaign for his job.

“We’ve made tremendous progress,” said Graham. “You look at the things we’ve done and the teams we’ve beaten, the progress we’ve made I think has been very impressive.”

Next up, a chance to re-claim the Territorial Cup after Arizona embarrassed ASU in Tucson last season.

“There’s nothing more miserable than losing this game,” said Graham. “It’s the Territorial Cup,” said Graham. “It’s the most important game.This is what I love about being involved in college football is games like this. This is what college football is all about.”

