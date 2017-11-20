Chandler man recalls Vegas shooting

Joel Maez thought he was going to Las Vegas last month to celebrate his birthday at a country music festival.

He ended up surviving one of the deadliest mass shootings in the nation's history.

[SPECIAL SECTION: LAS VEGAS SHOOTING]

"I can't tell you how lucky we feel we are," Maez said Monday afternoon.

Now, 50 days after 58 people were killed and hundreds wounded, he says he struggles, but he's getting better.

Maze and his girlfriend escaped with no physical injuries. But he still carries the trauma.

The shooting can be hard to talk about. He watched as other concert goers were shot just a few steps away from him.

And then there's the fact he now feels uneasy in crowds. A problem for a man who makes a living as a musician.

Like the benefit show he organized after the shooting to raise money for the victims.

[SLIDESHOW: Portraits of the victims of the Las Vegas shooting]

"Being around a lot of people defiantly brought back a bunch of stuff," Maez said.

Maez, a life long country rock musician, says he not very political. So he doesn't know if there anything Congress should do to prevent another mass killing.

But does Maez think congress should consider banning bump stocks, the accessories that enabled the Vegas shooter to increase his rate of fire?

"Anything that turns a weapon in to a fully automatic weapon that's only a hundred bucks or something like that then maybe they should look at that," he said.

Following Vegas, there was a public outcry to prohibit bump stocks.

The effort has since stalled, despite polling data that shows widespread public support.

Meanwhile, he says he's not going to let the incident keep him down. That he's going to keep living and playing music.

"It's easier to talk about now right after it happened it was a little bit more tough it was a little hard to keep a dry eye, but I'm trying to work through it."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.