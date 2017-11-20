Speak of the Devils Podcast - ASU vs Arizona: Territorial Cup Preview

Let the #hAte flow.

We kick off the Territorial Cup Week episode with a look at latest news and our updated award picks (3:18) before examining Arizona State's win over Oregon State (21:40). Then we try to make sense of this weird year by looking at what we know, what we think we know, and what we don't know (31:43).

After a Sun Devil Stock Report (1:06:17), we prepare for the Duel.

First up, we are joined by Shane Dale, host of Wildcat Country on 1580 AM and author of Territorial: The History of the Duel in the Desert, for an expert look at UofA and the series as a whole (1:17:28). Then it's time for our game preview and prediction of who will end up with the Cup (1:41:48).

Stay tuned after the Song of the Week for a cool collection of voicemails from listeners and former ASU players sharing their favorite rivalry memories.

