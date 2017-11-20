Hamilton sex hazing suspect gets new attorney

At least two of the accusers' mothers have filed police reports for specific incidents they believe are incidents of harassment because their sons are cooperating with police. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The only former Hamilton High School football players charged as an adult in the sex hazing scandal that rocked the program earlier this year, appeared in court Monday with a new attorney.

Attorney Cindy Castillo appeared in court and is now representing 17-year-old Nathaniel Thomas, who is charged with sexual assault, kidnapping and other felony charges. He is accused of taking part in hazing underclassmen football players in the Hamilton locker room. The accusers say the hazing included grabbing their genitals and other sexual acts.

Thomas' former attorney, Kenneth Countryman, withdrew from the case after reportedly clashing with Thomas' mother.

The judge postponed a scheduled Dec. 15 settlement conference and instead set a Dec. 13 status hearing, in order to give Castillo a chance to catch up on the case and receive the filed from Countryman.

Meantime, several of the accusers' mothers were in court Monday keeping track of the case. After the hearing, at least two expressed frustration with the system and the Chandler Unified School District for not protecting their sons.

At least two of the accusers' mothers have filed police reports for specific incidents they believe are incidents of harassment because their sons are cooperating with police and bringing a negative light on the Hamilton High School football program.

Police confirm one mother filed two reports, one on Nov. 5 and a second on Nov. 7. The first incident involved damage to her vehicle's windows, possibly from a BB gun and the second incident was regarding eggs being thrown at her home.

Another mom reported to police, on Nov. 9, that her car's brake line had been cut or damaged. But police could not attribute the problem to a criminal act. Both moms believe they are being targeted.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has still not decided on whether to filed charges against three Hamilton administrators. Police recommended they be charged for knowing about the sexual hazing and not reporting it to police.

