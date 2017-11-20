Glendale police seek man for sexual assaults of escorts

Police said these composite sketches are of the same man in both incidents. (Source: Glendale Police Department)

Glendale police say a man has been using online escort ads to sexually assault women.

Authorities said Monday that two female escorts in the last two months reported meeting someone at the same false address near 54th Avenue and Columbine Road.

According to both victims, the assailant said he was a police officer and threatened to use a taser on them. He also had a device that emitted signs of a police scanner.

The suspect then sexually assaulted them before letting them go.

The incidents occurred Sept. 5 and Nov. 9.

The suspect is described as being white or a light-skinned Hispanic, in his late 20s, 5-foot-9, 170 pounds and having a patchy beard.

