D-backs team shop to offer Black Friday, December deals

For those fans of Sedona Red and Sonoran Sand, Black Friday is a time to score some deals.

The Arizona Diamondbacks Team Shop at Chase Field plans to offer discounts on Friday and through the rest of December.

Below are some of the top deals for Black Friday:

50 percent off 2017 postseason gear

Purchase a reusable bag for $50 and fill with selected product in store

Spend $19 in store and receive a 2016 batting practice cap for 98 cents

Spend $50 in store and receive a D-backs Christmas ornament

First chance to purchase D-backs 20th Anniversary season gear

The shop will also have extended hours and will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Black Friday.

Also on Friday, the D-backs will hose a one-day camp for kids ages 6 to 14 at Chase Field. The camp lasts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes a t-shirt, cap, box lunch and a ticket to a 2018 D-backs home game. For more information, you can visit their website.

The December discounts in the Team Shop start on Dec. 2 with a Baxter Party at the shop from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fans will be able to get complimentary holiday photos taken with Baxter dressed as Santa and receive 40 percent off certain youth apparel.

Below are the December discounts at the Team Shop.

$5 Fridays - select products will be available for only $5

Sale Saturdays - Fans can find sales in various categories throughout the store (men's, women's, youth, etc.)

December 2: Select Youth Apparel 40 percent off

December 9: Select Headwear 40 percent off

December 16: Select Men's Apparel 40 percent off

December 23: Select Women's Apparel 40 percent off

Baxter's Holiday Magic Scratch-Off: Spend $100 and receive a scratch off ticket for prizes such as up to 50 percent off a future purchase, $500 shopping spree, bobblehead and replica jersey redeemable in January and February

