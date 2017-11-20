PD: Prescott Valley police chief left gun in public restroom

This image from the Glock website is the same model as Jarrell's missing gun. (Source: us.Glock.com)

Prescott Valley Police Chief Bryan Jarrell left his Glock 19, similar to the one pictured in these images from the Glock website, in a public restroom more than a week ago. (Source: PVAZ.net and us.Glock.com)

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help to find its chief’s handgun.

According to a news release from the agency, Chief Bryan Jarrell left his gun in a bathroom stall at the Prescott Valley Library at about 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9. He had gone into the bathroom to change clothes after the Town Council meeting.

The missing gun is a black 9 mm Glock 19 with the serial number YHC 944.

“On Monday, November 13th, 2017, when the Chief discovered the weapon was missing, he reported it immediately,” according to PVPD. “The lost firearm was entered into the National Crime Information Computer (NCIC).”

If you know where the chief’s gun might be, please contact the Prescott Valley Police Department 928-772-9267 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. (Tap a phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

This animation from the Glock website gives you a 360-degree look at a Glock 19.

