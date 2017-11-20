Arizona Diamondbacks release 2018 Cactus League schedule

Posted: Updated:
Arizona Diamondbacks 20 Nov. 2017 (Source: Arizona Diamondbacks) Arizona Diamondbacks 20 Nov. 2017 (Source: Arizona Diamondbacks)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Arizona Diamondbacks released their spring training game schedule Monday.

The 34-game schedule features 19 home games and three road games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick and two exhibition games at Chase Field.

Baseball fans can attend a Fan Fest scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 17 at Salt River Fields.

The season's first game is an exhibition game against Arizona State University on Feb. 21 at 1:10 p.m. as part of an annual Collegiate Baseball Series.

Cactus League play begins on Feb. 23 when the D-backs take on the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields and will host the Cleveland Indians for the first D-backs home game on Feb. 24.

Tickets for all games at Salt River Fields are priced from $13-$40. General admission Banana Boat Lawn seating, which holds 4,000 people, will start at $13, and tickets for 7,000 reserved seats in the seating bowl will start at $24.

Exclusive early ticket sales for Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community members and D-backs and Rockies season-ticket holders begins Dec. 14 and runs through Dec. 16.

The general public can purchase season-ticket plans for the D-backs’ 17 home games and all 33 Spring Training games at Salt River Fields featuring the D-backs and Rockies, including the D-backs vs. ASU game, on Dec. 18.
 
Individual game tickets for all 33 games at Salt River Fields will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Jan. 6. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Salt River Fields Ticket Office, at dbacks.com/spring or by calling 888.490.0383 or 480.362.WINS (9467). 
 
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS 2018 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE
 
DAY                           DATE                             OPPONENT                                                              SITE                                   TIME
Wednesday             February 21                ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY                           SALT RIVER FIELDS                   1:10p
Thursday                 February 22                OFF DAY                                                                                                                                   
Friday                         February 23             Colorado Rockies                                                   Salt River Fields                          1:10p
Saturday                  February 24                CLEVELAND INDIANS                                          SALT RIVER FIELDS                  1:10p
Sunday                     February 25                MILWAUKEE BREWERS                                       SALT RIVER FIELDS                 1:10p
Monday                    February 26                COLORADO ROCKIES                    (SS)                SALT RIVER FIELDS                1:10p                                       
                                                                    Cincinnati Reds                                  (ss)                Goodyear                                   1:05p
Tuesday                     February 27                   San Francisco Giants                                          Scottsdale                                 1:05p
Wednesday             February 28                COLORADO ROCKIES                                           SALT RIVER FIELDS                 1:10p
Thursday                 March 1                        MILWAUKEE BREWERS                                       SALT RIVER FIELDS                 1:10p
Friday                         March 2                          Colorado Rockies                                                     Salt River Fields                  1:10p
Saturday                     March 3                          Los Angeles Dodgers                                              Glendale                              1:05p
Sunday                     March 4                        CHICAGO CUBS                                                      SALT RIVER FIELDS             1:10p
Monday                      March 5                          San Diego Padres                                                     Peoria                                 6:40p
Tuesday                   March 6                        L.A. ANGELS OF ANAHEIM                                 SALT RIVER FIELDS                 1:10p
Wednesday             March 7                        OFF DAY                                                                   
Thursday                  March 8                          Milwaukee Brewers                                                 Maryvale                                1:05p
Friday                       March 9                          Kansas City Royals                                                    Surprise                              1:05p
Saturday                  March 10                      KANSAS CITY ROYALS                                         SALT RIVER FIELDS               1:10p
Sunday                     March 11                       Chicago White Sox                                                  Glendale                                 1:05p
Monday                    March 12                      COLORADO ROCKIES                                           SALT RIVER FIELDS               1:10p
Tuesday                   March 13                      OFF DAY
Wednesday             March 14                      CINCINNATI REDS                                                 SALT RIVER FIELDS                 1:10p
Thursday                  March 15                       Chicago Cubs                                                           Sloan Park                              1:05p
Friday                      March 16                      LOS ANGELES DODGERS                                     SALT RIVER FIELDS                1:10p
Saturday                  March 17                      SAN DIEGO PADRES                                             SALT RIVER FIELDS               1:10p
Sunday                    March 18                       Cincinnati Reds                                                        Goodyear                                1:05p
Monday                  March 19                      CHICAGO WHITE SOX                                          SALT RIVER FIELDS                  1:10p
Tuesday                  March 20                       L.A. Angels of Anaheim                                          Tempe Diablo                            1:05p
Wednesday             March 21                      SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS                                    SALT RIVER FIELDS                6:40p
Thursday                 March 22                      CHICAGO WHITE SOX                                          SALT RIVER FIELDS                6:40p
Friday                      March 23                    Cleveland Indians                                                   Goodyear                                     6:05p
Saturday                  March 24                      KANSAS CITY ROYALS                 (SS)                SALT RIVER FIELDS                1:10p
                                                                      L.A. Angels of Anaheim                   (ss)                Tempe Diablo                            1:05p

Sunday                    March 25                       Colorado Rockies                                              Salt River Fields                            1:10p
Monday                    March 26                      CLEVELAND INDIANS                                          CHASE FIELD                           6:40p
Tuesday                   March 27                      CLEVELAND INDIANS                                          CHASE FIELD                           12:40p
 
 All times local to Arizona (MST)
(ss) – Split Squad
 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.