Arizona Diamondbacks release 2018 Cactus League schedule

The Arizona Diamondbacks released their spring training game schedule Monday.

The 34-game schedule features 19 home games and three road games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick and two exhibition games at Chase Field.

Baseball fans can attend a Fan Fest scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 17 at Salt River Fields.

The season's first game is an exhibition game against Arizona State University on Feb. 21 at 1:10 p.m. as part of an annual Collegiate Baseball Series.

Cactus League play begins on Feb. 23 when the D-backs take on the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields and will host the Cleveland Indians for the first D-backs home game on Feb. 24.

Tickets for all games at Salt River Fields are priced from $13-$40. General admission Banana Boat Lawn seating, which holds 4,000 people, will start at $13, and tickets for 7,000 reserved seats in the seating bowl will start at $24.

Exclusive early ticket sales for Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community members and D-backs and Rockies season-ticket holders begins Dec. 14 and runs through Dec. 16.

The general public can purchase season-ticket plans for the D-backs’ 17 home games and all 33 Spring Training games at Salt River Fields featuring the D-backs and Rockies, including the D-backs vs. ASU game, on Dec. 18.



Individual game tickets for all 33 games at Salt River Fields will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Jan. 6. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Salt River Fields Ticket Office, at dbacks.com/spring or by calling 888.490.0383 or 480.362.WINS (9467).



ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS 2018 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE



DAY DATE OPPONENT SITE TIME

Wednesday February 21 ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY SALT RIVER FIELDS 1:10p

Thursday February 22 OFF DAY

Friday February 23 Colorado Rockies Salt River Fields 1:10p

Saturday February 24 CLEVELAND INDIANS SALT RIVER FIELDS 1:10p

Sunday February 25 MILWAUKEE BREWERS SALT RIVER FIELDS 1:10p

Monday February 26 COLORADO ROCKIES (SS) SALT RIVER FIELDS 1:10p

Cincinnati Reds (ss) Goodyear 1:05p

Tuesday February 27 San Francisco Giants Scottsdale 1:05p

Wednesday February 28 COLORADO ROCKIES SALT RIVER FIELDS 1:10p

Thursday March 1 MILWAUKEE BREWERS SALT RIVER FIELDS 1:10p

Friday March 2 Colorado Rockies Salt River Fields 1:10p

Saturday March 3 Los Angeles Dodgers Glendale 1:05p

Sunday March 4 CHICAGO CUBS SALT RIVER FIELDS 1:10p

Monday March 5 San Diego Padres Peoria 6:40p

Tuesday March 6 L.A. ANGELS OF ANAHEIM SALT RIVER FIELDS 1:10p

Wednesday March 7 OFF DAY

Thursday March 8 Milwaukee Brewers Maryvale 1:05p

Friday March 9 Kansas City Royals Surprise 1:05p

Saturday March 10 KANSAS CITY ROYALS SALT RIVER FIELDS 1:10p

Sunday March 11 Chicago White Sox Glendale 1:05p

Monday March 12 COLORADO ROCKIES SALT RIVER FIELDS 1:10p

Tuesday March 13 OFF DAY

Wednesday March 14 CINCINNATI REDS SALT RIVER FIELDS 1:10p

Thursday March 15 Chicago Cubs Sloan Park 1:05p

Friday March 16 LOS ANGELES DODGERS SALT RIVER FIELDS 1:10p

Saturday March 17 SAN DIEGO PADRES SALT RIVER FIELDS 1:10p

Sunday March 18 Cincinnati Reds Goodyear 1:05p

Monday March 19 CHICAGO WHITE SOX SALT RIVER FIELDS 1:10p

Tuesday March 20 L.A. Angels of Anaheim Tempe Diablo 1:05p

Wednesday March 21 SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS SALT RIVER FIELDS 6:40p

Thursday March 22 CHICAGO WHITE SOX SALT RIVER FIELDS 6:40p

Friday March 23 Cleveland Indians Goodyear 6:05p

Saturday March 24 KANSAS CITY ROYALS (SS) SALT RIVER FIELDS 1:10p

L.A. Angels of Anaheim (ss) Tempe Diablo 1:05p

Sunday March 25 Colorado Rockies Salt River Fields 1:10p

Monday March 26 CLEVELAND INDIANS CHASE FIELD 6:40p

Tuesday March 27 CLEVELAND INDIANS CHASE FIELD 12:40p



All times local to Arizona (MST)

(ss) – Split Squad



Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.