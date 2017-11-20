PD: Suspected burglar left resume at one crime scene, cell phone at another

A Phoenix man who has already racked up 11 felony convictions is facing new charges after leaving his resume at one home he targeted and his cell phone at a second, police say.

Police arrested Erin Shay Sullivan, 39, on Nov. 7 after a string of three burglaries, one each in Scottsdale, Surprise and Paradise Valley.

The first happened on Oct. 24.

According to court paperwork, police said he not only stole about $15,000 worth of jewelry and a 9mm Ruger handgun, but he also left something behind – something that turned out to be an important bit of evidence.

“As the victim looked through the home a zip up black binder was observed which did not belong to the homeowner or anyone associated to the home,” the probable cause for arrest statement reads. That binder “contained a paper resume for an Erin Sullivan with an address, phone number and email address.”

Investigators ran the name and discovered Sullivan’s extensive criminal history, including the fact that he was released from prison in June 2016 and is currently on probation for a marijuana possession charge.

Sullivan’s probation officer told police that his charge “works in sales and may go door to door for his supposed work.”

Investigators established surveillance on the vehicle registered to Sullivan and were able to put him in the area of the subsequent burglaries on Nov. 6 in Paradise Valley and Nov. 7 in Surprise.

From the Surprise home, Sullivan took “a large amount of camera equipment” and a gaming console, according to court documents.

From the Paradise Valley home, he stole more than $200,000 of property, including “numerous high end jewelry, watches, purses, luggage bags and a Bentley key fob,” the arresting officer wrote. “The homeowner had a surveillance system at his home and was able to view the burglary as the subject was observed inside his home.”

Police said Sullivan once again left something behind. This time it was his cell phone in the master bedroom.

Officers served a search warrant on Sullivan’s home and vehicle and recovered most of the stolen property from the Surprise and Paradise Valley victims.

“Detectives also discovered property [from] additional residential burglaries,” according to court paperwork.

When detectives spoke with Sullivan, he “denied any involvement … despite property from the [Surprise] burglary being located in his house, and him leaving his personal property at the “Scottsdale] burglary and the [Paradise Valley] burglary.”

Court paperwork lists Sullivan’s previous convictions and including a request by the arresting officer – a cash-only bond of $50,000 and electronic monitoring should Sullivan post.

“Sullivan shows no remorse of any of the crimes he has recently committed, has no employment and his criminal history shows that he cannot be rehabilitated at this point in his life,” the probable cause statement reads. “[H]e will continue to commit felons on a daily basis … [and] cannot be trusted to follow the orders of the court.”

A secured appearance bond for Sullivan was set at $15,000.

