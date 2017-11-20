Former Arizona football player to serve 5 years for assault

A former University of Arizona football player accused of domestic violence will serve five years in prison.

A Tucson judge sentenced Orlando Bradford on Monday and also ordered him to pay $22,000 in restitution.

The former running back pleaded guilty in September to two felony counts of aggravated assault. He initially faced going to trial for 10 felonies related to assault.

Police arrested Bradford in September 2016 after his girlfriend at the time said he hit and choked her.

A second woman came forward shortly afterward and alleged Bradford assaulted her several times during their relationship.

Bradford played in two games for Arizona that season before he was kicked off the team following his arrest.

