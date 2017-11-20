Tipsy Tow will get you home safely for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving marks a time for celebration. AAA wants to help aid those celebrations and keep people safe.

“The night before Thanksgiving is a widely celebrated night at bars and restaurants,” Michelle Donati, spokesperson for AAA Arizona, said in a statement. “If you are planning to partake in drinking this Thanksgiving Eve, be sure you have a plan to get home safe. If that plan falls through, give AAA a call and we'll get you home safely."

AAA’s Tipsy Tow service will run from Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Nov., 23. To get a ride, call 1-800-AAA-HELP and state that you need a “Tipsy Tow,” then provide the driver's name, home address, phone number and vehicle/driver location.

[RELATED: AAA expects 50 million Americans to travel over Thanksgiving]

Tipsy Tow will give a ride and tow up to 10 miles to your home for free. Drivers will be charged the standard tow rate for any mileage beyond the 10 miles.

DUI convictions can cost more than $10,000 in fines, penalties, legal fees and increased insurance costs. The Governor’s Office for Highway Safety said in 2015 there were more than 24,500 DUI arrests in Arizona alone. If you are choosing to drink before Thanksgiving call AAA and get back home safely.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.