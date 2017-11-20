Jack and Rose are coming back to select Phoenix area theaters

"Titanic" is returning to the big screen, now better than ever, for its 20-year anniversary.

Audiences can see the Academy Award-winning film revamped in Dolby Vision. The film will be in select AMC theaters for just one week starting Dec. 1.

“This is beyond 3D, beyond 70 mm, it’s beyond anything you’ve seen before. The image leaps off the screen as bright and vibrant as life itself. This is the way all movies should be seen and without a doubt, Titanic has NEVER looked better,” said filmmaker and director James Cameron in a statement.

[RELATED: Unsent letter from Titanic passenger sets auction record]

Tickets are available now for purchase. With each ticket purchase, guests can get a free digital movie download of "Titanic." Guests can see the movie at AMC Desert Ridge 18, Mesa Grand 14, and Westgate 20.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.