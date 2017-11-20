Pet of the week: King

It takes somebody both strong and compassionate to be a worthy king, and this 3-year-old American Bulldog mix more than meets that description.

King came into our care after he was hit by three separate vehicles during a very scary incident for all parties, and was raced into our Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™ to receive the treatment he desperately needed.

After his back and hind legs were tended to, King managed to make a successful recovery and has since been spending time better getting to know the staff and volunteers at the Arizona Humane Society.

As any king should be, this King is very social and very friendly. He is never at a shortage of visitors from our team who want to check in on him, but King is now ready to find a forever home where he can spend time getting to know his new family.

This canine is as courageous as he is strong and loves to go on walks and any other outdoor adventures he has the opportunity to enjoy.

If you are looking to be pushed out of your comfort zone, are looking for a dog who makes a great role model, or just want a furry friend to share tons of memories and hugs with, King is your guy.

Help give him the castle we all know he deserves.

Available today at the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope location, King’s adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, vaccinations and microchip.

