Burning garbage truck shuts down I-10 in downtown Phoenix

A garbage truck caught fire on westbound Interstate 10 through downtown Phoenix Monday.

It happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. just outside the tunnel, forcing traffic to a stop.

The Penguin Air and Plumbing News Chopper was overhead as firefighters knocked down the fire.

The Arizona Department of Transportation shut down the westbound lanes for about 30 minutes. The agency then opened the HOV lane, allowing backed up traffic to move through the scene. The left lane opened about 30 minutes later.

The right lanes and on-ramp were still blocked at 12:45 p.m., and ADOT was warning drivers to expect delays.

It’s not clear what sparked the fire, but the aerial video shows massive damage to the cab of the truck and the lift mechanism.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Update: I-10 westbound at Seventh Ave.: Right lanes and on-ramp still blocked. Delays from 32nd St. to past the Deck Park Tunnel. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/08DuX9kxrs — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 20, 2017

UPDATE: I-10 westbound at Seventh Ave.: HOV and left lanes are now open after a vehicle fire. Other lanes remain closed. #PhxTraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 20, 2017

REOPENED: I-10 westbound at Seventh Ave.: HOV lane has reopened after a vehicle fire. Other lanes still closed. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/S8kyx5aAQe — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 20, 2017

CLOSURE: I-10 westbound at Seventh Ave. Closed for vehicle fire. Use I-17 NB to I-10 WB as alternate route. #PhxTraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 20, 2017

