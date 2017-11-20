Peoria to bring real snow for winter wonderland event

Arizona’s holiday season may be warm, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t any holiday cheer.

Peoria’s annual Old Town Holiday Festival is bringing a winter wonderland to Arizona with real snow. The event will be held Friday, Dec. 1 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Old Town Peoria.

Downtown will be filled with crafts for kids, cookie decorating stations, photo opportunities with Santa, pony rides, inflatables, carnival rides and 20 tons of snow to play in. For entertainment, the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts and the Peoria Community Center will host holiday-themed dances, the annual high school choral contest, theater acts, music and Peoria’s tree lighting ceremony.

Adults may enjoy shopping in the Shopper’s Bazaar where they can find vintage, repurposed and handmade treasures.

Parking and admission are free, but some activities will require a small fee or may require a wristband be purchased. If there is no parking available at the Peoria Community Center, guests can park in the parking garages around the event.

